TRS activists attack Praja Shanthi Party chief K A Paul

Incident takes place in the presence of police at Jakkapur

In a shocking incident, some Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists attacked Praja Shanthi Party founder president K.A. Paul at Jakkapur village bordering Siddipet and Sircilla districts on Monday. The incident took place in the presence of police.

According to sources, Mr. Paul was on his way to Sircilla to meet some farmers who incurred losses due to the recent untimely rains. Knowing about his visit, large number of TRS activists gathered at the village and stopped him from proceeding further. Not only that, they reportedly abused him in unparliamentary language and one of the activists slapped him on the face.

Police of Sircilla stopped him in the border telling him that his visit would create a law and order problem.

However, Mr. Paul has not filed any complaint with the police on the attack and left for Hyderabad after the incident.