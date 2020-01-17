Telangana

TRS activists attack BJP worker at Bollaram

Case registered against four TRS activists

A BJP activist was injured and admitted in hospital when he was attacked by TRS activists at IDA Bollaram on Friday. According to sources, BJP workers held a cycle rally in the town as part of campaign. Heated argument took place between TRS and BJP activists when the latter entered a lane where ruling party activists were going house-to-house for electioneering. This resulted in attacking on a BJP activist Rohit who was injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. Protesting over the attack, the BJP activists held dharna. Police registered a case against four TRS activists and are investigating.

