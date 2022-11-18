TRS accuses BJP of victimising OBCs

November 18, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that instead of encouraging Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre is victimising them by instigating ED raids other types of harassment, particularly on those belonging to the opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Baswaraju Saraiah and Mutha Gopal said while the TRS Government in the State was making every possible effort for self-esteem of OBCs, the BJP Government at the Centre was victimising them. People had high hopes when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 that he would uplift the OBCs as he belongs to an OBC community. However, all his actions were against the OBCs.

The TRS leaders faulted the double standards of BJP on OBCs stating that while the party had an OBC cell in setup, the Government at the Centre did not have the OBC Department/Ministry in spite of the long-pending demand for it. The TRS Government in the State had established over 300 residential schools for Bcs and arranged coaching centres to help OBC youth prepare properly for the competitive examinations.

They alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was also unmoved on the demand for taking up census of BC population stating that it would help better reach of welfare and development schemes to the communities. Instead of filling vacancies in the Central Government Departments and Public Sector Undertakings the Centre was privatising the PSUs denying reservation to OBCs in employment opportunities.

Accusing the BJP of being anti-OBC, the TRS leaders said they had been demanding OBC Ministry/Department for long and had made requests to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Sing for 10 years and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 8 years. They stated that after transforming as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) they would work for mobilising OBCs across the country and fight for their rights.