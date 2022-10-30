TRS accuses BJP of resorting to new poll malpractice

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 30, 2022 19:30 IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to an election malpractice of embossing its party symbol with mehendi on the hands of the aged and illiterate supporters of TRS to make them ineligible to cast their vote.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, TRS MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, and MLCs B. Prakash and V. Gangadhar Goud alleged that the BJP was resorting to all sorts of irregularities, including distribution of money directly to bank accounts.

They urged the Election Commission to block the bank accounts that were credited money from a company belonging to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

They said they had complained about the BJP’s ‘malpractices’ several times to the Election Commission. They had also complained about embossing the lotus symbol on the arms of the aged and illiterate supporters of TRS with an intention to make them ineligible to cast their vote, as election guidelines make it clear that display of party symbols by voters would make them ineligible voters.

The TRS leaders said that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had ‘desecrated’ the Yadadri deity by touching the sanctum sanctorum with the same hands that carried the footwear of Union Home Minister Amit Shah some time back.

