TRS accuses BJP of misusing EC, other statutory agencies

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that the Election Commission’s refusal to delete certain free election symbols is unfortunate as it has been neglecting the party’s repeated requests along with explanation as to how such symbols identical to the symbol of TRS had impacted results, particularly in keen contests.

The symbol of road roller was removed from the list of free symbols after the 2018 elections to Assembly and 2019 elections Parliament but it has been included in the list against under the influence of some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it is an ample proof of how BJP has been misusing such agencies, TRS MLC T. Bhanu Prasad Rao said here on Tuesday.

He alleged that the BJP had not only been destroying democratic systems and agencies but had also been misusing them to further its political interests and reiterated the TRS appeal to the Election Commission to act without any bias. Stating that BJP was relying purely on money power to win the Munugode by-election, Mr. Bhanu Prasad Rao said seizure of ₹1 crore cash from a BJP activist’s vehicle was a proof of it.

Meanwhile, several leaders of TRS including Ministers intensified their campaign in support of party candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy by taking up door-to-door visit in villages and towns. They are also holding meetings with community-wise associations and other bodies mobilising support for the party.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao was on a door-to-door campaign in two wards of Chandur municipality. He also visited laundry shops, tiffin centres, vegetable vendors along with others at their homes requesting them to support TRS.

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud also participated in door-to-door campaign in a few wards of Choutuppal municipality. He also had a meeting with lorry owners welfare association. Association function M. Rajender Reddy, Chand Pasha, B. Nanda Reddy, S. Yadaiah Goud and others told the Minister that they would hold a meeting soon extending support to TRS candidate.

A team of GHMC Corporators of TRS led by Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi was on a door-to-door campaign in Choutuppal municipality. Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Reddy, G. Dedeepya Rao, V. Sangeetha Yadav and others urged the residents to support TRS.