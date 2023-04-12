TRR medical college gets permission for 150 MBBS seats

April 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The TRR Institute of Medical Sciences in Patancheru has been permitted to admit 150 students in MBBS course for 2023-24 academic year by the National Medical Commission (NMS) as per the recommendations of the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC.

This is the fourth batch of students to have received permission to admit students in the TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, affiliated with the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, a statement from college correspondent T. Ram Mohan Reddy said.

The permission is valid for one year and for admitting only one batch of MBBS students against 150 MBBS seats during the academic year 2023-2024. The next batch of students in the MBBS course will be admitted to the college only after MARB permission.

ADVERTISEMENT