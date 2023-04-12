ADVERTISEMENT

TRR medical college gets permission for 150 MBBS seats

April 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The TRR Institute of Medical Sciences in Patancheru has been permitted to admit 150 students in MBBS course for 2023-24 academic year by the National Medical Commission (NMS) as per the recommendations of the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC.

This is the fourth batch of students to have received permission to admit students in the TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, affiliated with the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, a statement from college correspondent T. Ram Mohan Reddy said.

The permission is valid for one year and for admitting only one batch of MBBS students against 150 MBBS seats during the academic year 2023-2024. The next batch of students in the MBBS course will be admitted to the college only after MARB permission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US