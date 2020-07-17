TRR Govt. Degree College to introduce 5 new courses

The TRR Government Degree College at Kandukur is all set to introduce five new courses, principal M. Ravikumar said on Thursday.

“Permissions have been accorded for courses in aquaculture management and data science. The college will also offer three post-graduation courses in organic chemistry, computer science and Telugu language,” he said.

Among the oldest educational institutions in Prakasam district, the college was one of the 13 institutions selected for infrastructure upgrade and improvement of the standard of education.

“Our aim is to get a better ranking by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and help our students compete at the national level,” the principal added.