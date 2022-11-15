  1. EPaper
Trolley with fire crackers catches fire, three injured

Crackers were being lit to celebrate opening of medical college in Sangareddy

November 15, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A trolley carrying firecrackers to celebrate the inauguration of medical college at the district headquarters caught fire throwing the bursting crackers all around. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

To celebrate the event, the TRS activists held a rally from chowrasta to the medical college bursting crackers. The crackers were being transported in a trolley. Fire particles fell on the vehicle carrying crackers resulting in the explosion. One man – Kushal alias Siddu – travelling in the vehicle was seriously injured with about 90 per cent burn injuries and he was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, according to Circle Inspector Shivashankar.

Sandeep and Bablu, two youths who were near the vehicle also received burn injuries and they were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Telangana Handloom Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar was injured while getting down from the vehicle.

Sangareddy Rural police registered a case and are investigating.

