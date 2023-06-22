Triumphant Telangana: An honour to the struggles and sacrifices

June 22, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

As we commemorate the decennial celebrations of Telangana’s formation, it is important to reflect upon the remarkable progress and development witnessed in the State in the last nine years. Telangana’s holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced model of development sets an example for other States in the country. The transformative initiatives and progressive welfare programmes have significantly improved people’s lives, demonstrating the power of a government dedicated to public welfare and development.

The relentless pursuit of progress in Telangana is the truest honour to the people who were part of a protracted statehood movement that unfolded across multiple phases over several decades. Over the past nine years, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana has witnessed an unprecedented transformation across multiple domains. The State’s growth trajectory serves as the most befitting honour to those who gave so much for its formation.

Telangana has become a frontrunner among Indian states, showcasing remarkable economic progress. With the highest per capita income growth in the country at a staggering 156% since its formation, Telangana’s per capita income now stands at an impressive ₹3.17 lakh. Additionally, the State holds a prominent position as one of the top contributors to the Indian GDP.

CM KCR prioritised irrigation development in Telangana by allocating significant funds. The completion of Kaleshwaram Project, the world’s largest lift irrigation project in record time and the effective execution of the Mission Kakatiya are testimony to the CM’s commitment. Telangana’s success in irrigation can be demonstrated by the fact that the gross irrigated area in Telangana rose by 117% in the past nine years. In contrast, the rise in gross irrigated area in the country over the past 75 years is just 7.7%.

In the agricultural sector, Telangana has witnessed remarkable advancements and transformations, leading to enhanced crop productivity. Due to the initiatives and efforts of the State government, five revolutions — Green Revolution (paddy), Pink Revolution (meat), Blue Revolution (fish), White Revolution (milk), and Yellow Revolution (oil palm) — have ushered in Telangana, in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Telangana’s farmer-friendly schemes have received international recognition and accolades. Farmers benefit from path-breaking welfare programmes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to farmers, and availability of quality seeds and fertilizers.

Telangana has experienced exponential industrial growth in the past nine years. The government’s proactive policies such as TS-iPASS and investor-friendly environment have enticed industries from various sectors to set up base in the State.

Telangana’s IT sector has thrived and soared to great heights attracting marquee companies and creating jobs. Hyderabad is now India’s top tech hub and innovation capital, thanks to the State government’s efforts and world-class facilities like T-Hub, WE Hub, and T-Works. The State’s IT exports took a huge leap from ₹57,258 crore in 2014 to ₹2,41,275 crore in 2023, an explosive increase of 321%. The government has also focussed on expanding IT to Tier-II cities in the State and thereby creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Telangana has been performing exceptionally well in providing jobs in the government sector with 95% local reservation. Since the State formation, 1.35 lakh government posts have been filled and another 90,000 jobs are in various stages of recruitment.

Telangana’s healthcare sector has undergone significant improvements, prioritising accessibility and quality. Initiatives like KCR Kits, KCR Nutrition Kits, and Kanti Velugu program, along with Basti Dawakhanas, Telangana Diagnostics, and new medical colleges, have made healthcare more affordable and accessible. The State aims to have a medical college in each of the 33 districts soon.

Education has been another focal point of Telangana’s progress. The State government’s initiatives such as the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions and Mana Ooru Mana Badi have ensured access to quality education for students from all socio-economic backgrounds.

To completely change the face of villages and urban local bodies, the government has initiated Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. The effectiveness of these programmes is evident as 19 out of the top 20 panchayats nationwide are from Telangana and the State’s municipalities are consistently achieving top positions in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. The development of Hyderabad, the most happening city of India, is also on the fast track mode since 2014. With a series of infrastructure development works under SRDP, SNDP, and other initiatives, the State government is dedicated to transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city.

Telangana’s steadfast resolve towards environmental conservation is evident through initiatives like Haritha Haram and urban forest parks, which have increased the State’s green cover by 7.7%. Telangana’s welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, Dalit Bandhu, Sheep Distribution, and Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak are emerging as a benchmark for the nation. The State also excels in uninterrupted quality power supply, piped drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, per capita power consumption, and achieving 100% ODF+ villages. Telangana’s balanced approach towards welfare and development is driving inclusive growth.

The Telangana Model of development and growth has become a buzzword in the country, and the buzz will only get louder. The astounding achievements of Telangana across sectors in a short span of nine years are a reflection of the indomitable spirit of Telangana and the resilience of its people. Every milestone achieved and success celebrated pays homage to the struggles endured by those who fought for Telangana’s statehood.

(The writer K. T. Rama Rao is Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD)