Telangana

Triple riders booked for assaulting traffic constable

Neredmet police on Monday arrested three youths – Molaka Adarsh Kumar, Benamoni Sravan Kumar and Pedhi Ravinder – all in their early 20s, for allegedly harassing an on-duty traffic constable.

According to the police, the youths who were triple riding without helmets assaulted Malkajgiri traffic constable K. Kanthaiah, when he took a picture of their violation. The incident took place near JJ Nagar on Sunday. The trio was booked for hurting a public servant in discharge of his duty and for violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. They were produced before a court.


