Triple murder: Man strangles mother, two daughters to death

In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and two daughters at Gopalapeta village in Thallada mandal of Khammam district in the wee hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Pichamma and her granddaughters — 11-year-old Neeraja and six-year-old Jhansi.

The triple murder was triggered by the grudge the accused, Pittala Venkateshwarlu, allegedly nursed against his 60-year-old mother for registering her two-acre agricultural land in the name of her granddaughters, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkateshwarlu’s wife died under suspicious circumstances two years ago. He has been staying separately in Khammam with his ‘live-in partner’ since then, sources said.

He has been allegedly pestering his mother to register the agricultural land in his name. However, she got the land registered in the name of her granddaughters with the help of the village elders recently.

Enraged by this, Venkateshwarlu allegedly strangled his mother and two daughters at their residence in the small hours of the day. The Thallada police launched a search to nab the accused, who is at large.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.