Triple murder: Man strangles mother, two daughters to death

Accused nursed a grudge against his mother for registering her property in the name of her grandchildren ignoring his demand for it

Published - May 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and two daughters at Gopalapeta village in Thallada mandal of Khammam district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Pichamma and her granddaughters — 11-year-old Neeraja and six-year-old Jhansi.

The triple murder was triggered by the grudge the accused, Pittala Venkateshwarlu, allegedly nursed against his 60-year-old mother for registering her two-acre agricultural land in the name of her granddaughters, police said.

Venkateshwarlu’s wife died under suspicious circumstances two years ago. He has been staying separately in Khammam with his ‘live-in partner’ since then, sources said.

He has been allegedly pestering his mother to register the agricultural land in his name. However, she got the land registered in the name of her granddaughters with the help of the village elders recently.

Enraged by this, Venkateshwarlu allegedly strangled his mother and two daughters at their residence in the small hours of the day. The Thallada police launched a search to nab the accused, who is at large.

