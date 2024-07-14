ADVERTISEMENT

Triple murder: Man kills wife and two daughters, projects it as a case of road accident

Published - July 14, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Raghunathapalem police on Sunday claimed to have cracked a triple murder case which was initially believed to be a case of road accident.

It was a discreet investigation into the case that revealed the gruesome triple murder of a woman and her two daughters by her husband at Manchukonda on May 28. The police identified the accused as Boda Praveen, 32, a native of Bavojithanda of Raghunathapalem mandal, a physiotherapist in a Hyderabad-based private hospital. Praveen was arrested by the police in Khammam on Sunday.

According to the police, Praveen allegedly had an extra-marital affair with his colleague, a nurse from Kerala. To get rid of his wife Boda Kumari and daughters — Krushika and Krutika, he hatched a murder plot and executed it on May 28. Praveen allegedly administered an overdose of a drug to his wife on the pretext of providing relief from body pains while travelling with the trio in his car to their native village. Kumari succumbed to the fatal dose. He allegedly strangled his two daughters to death and tried to project their deaths as accidental deaths by hitting the car against a roadside tree near Manchukonda the same day, police added.

The police arrested Praveen on Sunday following the startling revelations of the triple murder.

