February 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

What’s new at the famous Birla Planetarium near Birla Mandir in Hyderabad? For starters, it is currently undergoing a massive retrofitting with not only an improved version of the digital projector but also the entire seating arrangement to give a ‘real’ 360-degree, simulated view of the sky above.

“A critical part of the projector had to be replaced. It had to be sourced from United States so the planetarium, which was temporarily closed, was restarted from Jan.18. We have used the opportunity to revamp the place with a new look and better aesthetics which is likely to be completed by March,” director of the GP Birla Archaeological, Astronomical & Scientific Research Institute, K.G. Kumar.

That is not all. Ever since Mr.Kumar, also the director of BM Birla Science Centre and Planetarium, took over during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire science and arts complex has undergone transformation with focus on ensuring visitors have their own personal experiences, be it studying the science exhibits or taking a tour of the exquisite archaeological gallery.

“Science is best learnt and enjoyed by experiencing and understanding the applications in our daily life. Hands-on activities have always been the best teacher,” explains Mr.Kumar, who had earlier worked with the National Council of Museums, under the Ministry of Culture, and was tasked with setting up science centres across the country.

Answers to many intriguing questions, such as why are shadows always black, or why we have two ears, can be sourced directly at the 2,000-sq.ft gallery on ‘Experience Science’ that houses an assortment of interactive exhibits dealing with different topics.

“It is the apt place for students since it is part of their science syllabus, and even for families to explore,” says the director.

While the giant, full size dinosaur fossil can still give anyone the shivers inside the gallery, many may not know that it also houses a real meteor as also a well-preserved child mummy. What’s more, there is also a rare fossil, Kotasaurus, belonging to the lower Jurassic age, dating back to about 160 million years collected from Yamanapalli in Adilabad district.

The archaeology wing has a collection of sculptures, bronze, ivory, glass and porcelain objects from historical times with each having its own story to tell. Among the sculptures is the unique Nataraja dancing upside down, the Sun God and his seven-horse chariot of different periods, and the intricately designed miniature temple replicas. Plus, there are many other antiques sourced from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“We have been very careful in getting the correct details and description. Our mission is to take science, humanity and culture together and bring those closer to the public. We have recently introduced a mobile app for visitors to understand priceless artefacts. A scan will provide information about the details, cultural background and significance of the exhibits in simple language,” explains Mr.Kumar.

The institute was established in 1969 by G.P. Birla and Nirmala Birla to preserve the “country’s historical and cultural heritage and take it closer to the present generation”, he points out.

Ms. Birla is actively associated with the activities of units like the dolls museum while gallery of modern art in her name has on display masterpieces by renowned artists from across the world. The space museum with replicas of various rockets of the Indian space programme has a wealth of information on story boards tracing the growth only a few would know.

The B.M. Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad, was thrown open to the public on September 8, 1985

Initially, it had an opto-mechanical projection system, which was later upgraded to a fully digital projection system

It has completed 36 successful years of operation with a viewership totalling over 60 lakh

The 12-metre dome with a seating capacity of 150 people provides an immersive and cinematic experience to viewers

The planetarium was the first in India to open its doors after the COVID-19 pandemic with a unique show titled ‘Mars 1001’ which took the viewers on an imaginary interplanetary voyage creating history - the first manned mission to the surface of Mars with a return journey to Earth

Since then, it has included two new shows for viewers on the country’s moon mission ‘Chandrayaan’ and ‘From Earth to the Universe’

There is also a night sky walk that changes each month based on constellations and planets visible during that time.

The waiting hall itself an interesting science zone with special exhibits on space science

The observatory is open till 8 p.m. for the public to directly look into the sky through a large reflecting telescope, says director K.G. Kumar