ADVERTISEMENT

Trio involved in 52 bike theft cases arrested

Published - September 12, 2024 03:03 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of three property offenders were arrested by Begumpet police. A total of 59 two-wheelers worth ₹42 lakh were seized from the trio who were involved in a series of bike theft cases across the tri-commissionerates.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Rayudu Chaitanya Sai Kumar, 33, and two receivers Mahdyanapu Jagadeesh, 28, and Kunchala Hari Krishna, 25 were arrested following verification of CCTV footage for a recent bike theft case in Begumpet.

The police nabbed Kumar while he was handing over 12 stolen bikes to Jagadeesh at the Ghatkesar Railway Station. On further questioning, Sai revealed that seven stolen bikes were parked at the Ghatkesar bus stand to be handed over to Krishna.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 39 stolen bikes were recovered from Jubilee bus stand and railway station areas.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, Kumar, a graduate from the Government Polytechnic College in Kothagudem, was found to be involved in 52 cases (19 in Rachakonda, 18 in Cyberabad, 17 in Hyderabad) just after their release from jail in April 2024. He moved to Hyderabad in 2016 and worked as a private employee before he resorted to property offences to ‘make a living’, officials said.

“Kumar targets motorbikes parked in the metro stations in Paradise, Uppal, L.B. Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Balanagar and Nagole. Later, he sells the stolen vehicles to people through the receivers by creating fake RCs online,” the Begumpet police said.  

The stolen bikes are parked in Jubilee bus station or railway stations to avoid suspicion, from where they are sold to customers.   

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US