Trio involved in 52 bike theft cases arrested

A gang of three property offenders were arrested by Begumpet police. A total of 59 two-wheelers worth ₹42 lakh were seized from the trio who were involved in a series of bike theft cases across the tri-commissionerates.

The accused Rayudu Chaitanya Sai Kumar, 33, and two receivers Mahdyanapu Jagadeesh, 28, and Kunchala Hari Krishna, 25 were arrested following verification of CCTV footage for a recent bike theft case in Begumpet.

The police nabbed Kumar while he was handing over 12 stolen bikes to Jagadeesh at the Ghatkesar Railway Station. On further questioning, Sai revealed that seven stolen bikes were parked at the Ghatkesar bus stand to be handed over to Krishna.

Another 39 stolen bikes were recovered from Jubilee bus stand and railway station areas.

According to the police, Kumar, a graduate from the Government Polytechnic College in Kothagudem, was found to be involved in 52 cases (19 in Rachakonda, 18 in Cyberabad, 17 in Hyderabad) just after their release from jail in April 2024. He moved to Hyderabad in 2016 and worked as a private employee before he resorted to property offences to ‘make a living’, officials said.

“Kumar targets motorbikes parked in the metro stations in Paradise, Uppal, L.B. Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Balanagar and Nagole. Later, he sells the stolen vehicles to people through the receivers by creating fake RCs online,” the Begumpet police said.

The stolen bikes are parked in Jubilee bus station or railway stations to avoid suspicion, from where they are sold to customers.