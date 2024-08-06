GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trigyn Tech to set up AI innovation and delivery centre in the city

Trigyn announces its decision after a meeting with the Chief Minister and IT Minister  

Updated - August 06, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Trigyn Technologies, a global digital and intelligence solutions provider, has assured that it will set up an artificial intelligence innovation and delivery centre in the city.

The company, with an ecosystem of data, analytics and AI start-ups, will hire, train and grow to a total capacity of over 1,000 people over the next three years. Trigyn with total revenue of over US $160 million has around 100 people in Hyderabad currently among its total global workforce of 2,500, which includes 1,000 from India.

The company announced its decision after meeting with the delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu as part of their visit to the United States to attract investments into the State. The firm’s leadership said it expected to move into production mode over the next six months given the anticipation of rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors. Over the last year, Trigyn and its associated start-up were helping clients get their organisation ready for AI through Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and pilots. The firm, a technology partner to the UN and its organisations around the world for over over two decades, expressed confidence in Telangana and Hyderabad after the meeting with the official delegation.

Related Topics

Telangana / computing and information technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.