Trigyn Tech to set up AI innovation and delivery centre in the city

Trigyn Technologies, a global digital and intelligence solutions provider, has assured that it will set up an artificial intelligence innovation and delivery centre in the city.

The company, with an ecosystem of data, analytics and AI start-ups, will hire, train and grow to a total capacity of over 1,000 people over the next three years. Trigyn with total revenue of over US $160 million has around 100 people in Hyderabad currently among its total global workforce of 2,500, which includes 1,000 from India.

The company announced its decision after meeting with the delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu as part of their visit to the United States to attract investments into the State. The firm’s leadership said it expected to move into production mode over the next six months given the anticipation of rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors. Over the last year, Trigyn and its associated start-up were helping clients get their organisation ready for AI through Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and pilots. The firm, a technology partner to the UN and its organisations around the world for over over two decades, expressed confidence in Telangana and Hyderabad after the meeting with the official delegation.