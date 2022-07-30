Trident Hotel, Prasad IMAX and 7 other entities owe ₹271.74 crore to State

‘Developers got prime lands and made huge profits, but are not paying rents for years’

“Have reason to believe that the defaulters having political clout are making the Tourism Development Corporation limit their activity to just issuance of notices. ”M. Padmanabha ReddySecretary, Forum for Good Governance

A Right to Information application filed by the Forum for Good Governance revealed that Trident Hotel at Shilparamam, Madhapur, owes ₹87.86 crore to Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, making it the biggest lease defaulter. Notices were issued for recovery on August 18, 2021, and subsequently reminded on October 20, 2021, and a review meeting was conducted with a resolution professional appointed by the court and present operator (Trident), the RTI said.

Apart from Trident Hotel, eight such private entities defaulted ₹129.88 crore - ₹217.74 crore, including ₹87.86 crore from Trident Hotel - to Tourism Development Corporation Limited after leasing the lands at prime locations.

Urban Entertainment Centre (erstwhile Gandhi Medical College, Basheerbagh) owes ₹ 62.77 crore to the corporation since 2014, making it the second biggest lease defaulter after Trident Hotel.

In 2017, the developer filed a writ petition against the notice of termination and obtained a stay. Stay vacate petition filed is pending in the court.

Other entities are Three Star Hotel and Spa - ₹50.35 crore since 2009, Prasad (IMAX) - ₹ 27.45 crore since 2002, Expotel - ₹15.13 crore since 2003, Snow World - ₹15.01 crore since 2002, Jalavihar (Rock Garden) - ₹6.51 crore since 2000, Golf Course, Shamirper - ₹5.58 crore since 2004, and Daspalla Hotel - ₹1.08 crore since 2004 and 2011.

In a representation to Telangana Chief Secretary, Forum for Good Governance Secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said that the corporation is entrusted with developing infrastructure, hotels, package tours etc. for the overall development of tourism in the State. "In this connection, government lands are leased out to developers on consideration of nominal rent. The developers are supposed to pay the rent and other charges (if any) annually to the corporation," he said.

Through RTI, we have collected information on some ventures located in Hyderabad and all about ₹271.74 crore is the due amount from nine units, he said.

Across the State

"There may be many more such units elsewhere in the State. The developers got prime lands and made huge profits, but not paying the rents for years together," Mr. Reddy said adding he has reason to believe that the defaulters having political clout are making the Tourism Development Corporation limit their activity to just issuance of notices without any further move.