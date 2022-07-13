Tricolour taken down from Hussain Sagar

The giant national flag flying aloft in the Hussain Sagar has been taken down temporarily in view of the persistent stormy weather conditions.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar tweeted about the same on Tuesday, and said the flag would be hoisted after the wind velocities came down.

“Due to very high wind velocity & given the height, the flag was likely to be damaged and thus been taken down temporarily to prevent any damage. Will be put up as soon as wind velocity comes down,” he posted from his official Twitter handle.

The gigantic tricolour of 108-foot length and 72-foot width flies at a height of 88 metres and is touted as the largest and the highest flying flag in the whole country.