Tricolour in hand, patriotism in heart

School students participating in an event to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day at the railway sports complex ground in Secunderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Patriotic fervour gripped the State with a series of events adding colour and joy to Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort, his Cabinet colleagues did the honours in districts assigned to them. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, hoisted the national flag at Raj Nivas, Puducherry, but flew back to the city to host the traditional ‘At-Home’ at the Raj Bhavan here in the evening.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisted the flag at BRK Bhavan in the presence of several secretaries and Secretariat staff. The districts assigned to some of the Ministers for participation were: Sangareddy to Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Medak to Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Siddipet to T. Harish Rao, Jangaon to E. Dayakar Rao, Mahbubnagar to V. Srinivas Goud, Karimnagar to Gangula Kamalakar, Nirmal to A. Indrakaran Reddy and Nizamabad to V. Prashant Reddy.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy took part in the celebrations at Indira Gandhi stadium in Kamareddy town and chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy at the Parade Ground in Nalgonda

A police dog jumps through a hoop of fire at the Independence Day celebrations at the railway sports complex ground in Secunderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Elsewhere, in-charge general manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain hoisted the flag at Railway Sports Complex ground in Secunderabad while chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation G. Satheesh Reddy took part at Research Centre Imarat here. Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy attended the event at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda.

Director-general of MCR HRD Institute, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka was present on the institute campus. Chairman of Telangana Transmission and Generation Corporations D. Prabhakar Rao, in his address, after unfurling the tricolour at the corporation headquarters said that the power utilities were fully geared up to supply bulk power for electric vehicles. The per capita consumption of power in the State has gone up from 1,196 units in 2014 to 2,012 units.

The Special Representative of State government in New Delhi, Manda Jagannatham hoisted the flag at Telangana Bhavan in the capital. Resident Commissioner at the Bhavan, Gaurav Uppal also spoke.

A young boy waves the national flag against the backdrop of a collage of national leaders in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Patriotic zeal and gaiety marked the I-Day celebrations organised here by mining major NMDC, Life Insurance Corporation of India and the State Bank of India.

At the NMDC headquarters, CMD Sumit Deb, along with senior most employee at the head office A.Shankariah, unfurled the tricolour. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Deb highlighted the role of PSUs in economic growth of the country. “NMDC has consistently dedicated itself to meet the infrastructure needs of the country. As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I urge everyone to wholeheartedly participate in Har Ghar Tiranga.”

Winners of chess and painting competitions as well as indoor games for employees and associates, which NMDC had organised as part of the mahotsav, were felicitated.

Students performing a skit at the Police Parade Ground in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The tricolour at the Divisional Office campus of LIC in Saifabad was hoisted by Zonal Manager M.Jagannath. In line with the Har Ghar Tiranga call, LIC made available national flags to employees, agents and customers at all locations. The spirit of the celebration is to collectively participate and strengthen the country, for the benefit of all, he said.

At the SBI Local Head Office in Koti, CGM Amit Jhingran hoisted the national flag and said it is the apt occasion to remember the freedom fighters who lost their lives or lived a very hard life fighting for independence.

Following the Prime Minister declaring August 14 to be observed every year as the day for remembering the Partition horrors, SBI Hyderabad Circle has organised exhibition at 19 centres across Telangana, including Hyderabad main branch.