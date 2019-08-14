Tricolour at 100 feet to be unfurled on August 15

The glory of this Fort City is set to reach new heights with all arrangements in place to hoist a large tricolour atop a 100-foot flag mast on the scenic Lakaram tank bund here on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. The flag mast will be inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav.

The tall structure is poised to embellish the city’s skyline and make Lakaram tank bund a distinctive landmark in the city.

The project was executed by Hyderabad-based firm, Flags & Poles, which claims to be the world’s largest Indian national flags manufacturers and flag pole suppliers, in association with Khammam-based Philvex Hobby Society and the government departments concerned at a cost of ₹12.5 lakh, sources said.

The national flag made of knitted polyester fabric measuring 20 feet by 30 feet will fly high atop the tall flag pole at a height of 100 feet symbolising the ideals of freedom fighters and fostering the spirit of nationalism, said K. Srikanth, project manager and founder of the Flags & Poles firm in Khammam.

The flag mast has been erected on a concrete pedestal at the main entrance of the Lakaram tank bund and the gigantic structure is ready for inauguration on Independence Day, he said.

It has been designed robustly in a such a way that the large national flag withholds higher wind speeds, Mr Srikanth, an M.Tech graduate, added.