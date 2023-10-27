Tricks of Oppn. parties aside, BRS set to achieve hat-trick: Harish Rao

October 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Minister T. Harish Rao has asked people to believe in the development and progress in front of their eyes instead of the talk of welfare that is not visible even in States under the rule of the Opposition Congress and BJP.

Speaking at the Ibrahimpatnam constituency booth committees’ meeting of BRS held on Friday, he cautioned people against false propaganda as it had the capacity to spread fast compared to facts as the “two Opposition parties were busy carrying out a Goebbels campaign against the development achieved by the over-nine-year BRS government.

He cited the plight of people and farmers of neighbouring Karnataka, where he said people had believed in the false promises of the Congress after being vexed by the BJP rule. But, their situation was like “out of the frying pan into the fire,” as the Chief Minister of that State itself had announced officially recently that they would give only 5-hour power supply to farmers against 10-hour supply promised in the run-up to the elections, the BRS leader pointed out as “one glaring example of the Congress’s false promises”.

Based on the Karnataka example, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president of Telangana was talking about only 3-hour supply to farmers here, he noted. He accused the Congress of “copying the schemes of BRS and including them in its manifesto by enhancing the benefit to some extent and also blaming BRS of copying its manifesto. It was like a thief raising the alarm himself,” Mr. Harish Rao said.

Asking the booth-level activists of the party to take the BRS manifesto widely to people, Mr. Harish Rao said that it was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who designed the investment support scheme of Rythu Bandhu and other States and parties were copying it across the country with some minor changes. He stated that the yearly benefit would be enhanced to ₹16,000 per acre after the BRS returned to power this time in a phased manner starting with ₹12,000 in 2024-25.

“Irrespective of all sorts of tricks being employed by the Opposition parties, it will be the BRS that will achieve the hat-trick,” Mr. Harish Rao said, asking people to re-elect Manchireddy Kishan Reddy supported by other leaders of the party like Kyama Mallesh, who, he said, would be given due recognition in the coming days.

