Tributes pour in for Goutham Reddy; mortal remains to be taken to Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday paid tributes to Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who passed away due to heart attack in Hyderabad this morning.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy accompanied by his wife Y.S.Bharati and senior YSRCP leaders flew down from Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada to Hyderabad this noon. The AP Chief Minister and other YSRCP Ministers drove to Jubilee Hills residence of the late Minister.

The Chief Minister placed flowers on the mortal remains of the Minister and consoled Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, father of the Minister. He also conveyed his condolences to the Minister’s wife and mother. Gautham Reddy’s mother broke down on seeing Mr. Jagan was inconsolable.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy, TTD chairman Y.V.Subba Reddy, Advisor to AP Government and party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Ministers – Perini Venkatramaiah alias Nani, Anil Kumar Yadav, A. Suresh and party MLAs too paid their tributes.

Former AP Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders also paid their tributes to late Goutham Reddy.

KTR pay tributes

Telangana IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao visited the residence of Mr. Gautham Reddy and paid floral tributes. He recalled his association with the late Minister for over a decade.

Mortal remains for Nellore tomorrow

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav said the AP Government was coordinating with Telangana Government. The mortal remains of the IT Minister would be air lifted either by a Defence chopper to Nellore or to Tirupati. From there the body would be taken to Nellore for the locals to pay their last respects.

On Wednesday, the mortal remains would be take to Brahmanpalli, his native village where the last rites with full state honours would be performed. The AP Chief Minister will attend the last rites, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said adding that the family was waiting for the arrival of the IT Minister’s son Arjun Reddy from the US.