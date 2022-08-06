Tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to a portrait of Prof. Jayashankar on his birth anniversary at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

August 06, 2022 19:48 IST

Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar on his 88 th birth anniversary on Saturday with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recollecting his role in reigniting the aspirations for statehood to Telangana by explaining the ‘injustices’ and ‘discrimination’ heaped on the region in united Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the movement for statehood was taken forward by drawing inspiration from Prof. Jayashankar who realised the dreams of people for decades. The State government was making every effort for the welfare of all sections as part of Telangana’s progress.

In the party’s headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, here, leaders K. Kavitha, D. Nagender, M. Gopinath and others paid floral tributes to Prof. Jayashankar. In New Delhi, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs paid tributes by garlanding a portrait of the Telangana ideologue.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy along with Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, Whip (Council) M.S. Prabhakar, MLCs S. Madhusudana Chary, S. Subhash Reddy, K. Janardhan Reddy, T. Bhanu Prasad Rao, T. Madhu, D. Vittal, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, TRSLP secretary Ramesh Reddy and others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayashankar.

At Banswada in Kamareddy district, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy garlanded the statue of Prof. Jayashankar and paid tributes. At Nirmal, Minister for Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy paid floral tributes to his statue. He said that Prof. Jayashankar devoted his life explaining people the injustices being done to Telangana. Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijayalaxmi, District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqi and others also paid tributes.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said the Telangana society treated the path showed by Prof. Jayashakar to achieve statehood. At the Sriramsagar project office at Pochampad in Nizamabad district, tributes were paid to a portrait of Jayashankar by Deputy SE Lal Singh and others.

At TS Institute of Rural Development, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayashankar there. He said it was Jayashankar who participated in the ‘non-mulki’ and ‘idli-sambar go back’ movement in 1952 and also the movement in 1969. In 1954, he appeared before Fazal Ali Commission and strongly opposed the Vishalandhra proposal.