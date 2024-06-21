ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Jayashankar on his 13th death anniversary

Published - June 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader paying tributes to K. Jayashankar in Hyderabad on Friday on the occasion of his 13th death anniversary.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday paid rich tributes Telangana ideologue Kothapally Jayashankar on his 13th death anniversary on Friday. Party leaders and activists garlanded the statues of Mr. Jayashankar across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of BRS in Hyderabad, party leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, Banda Prakash, Md. Mahamood Ali, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Balka Suman, M. Sreenivas Reddy, G. Devi Prasad Rao, G. Srinivas Yadav, G. Vasudeva Reddy and several other paid floral tributes the bust of Mr. Jayashankar.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao said in a social media post that it was Mr. Jayashankar who guided the movement for statehood to Telangana during its last phase. He said that Mr. Jayashankar dreamed about the statehood for six decades and stood as an inspiration to three generations of activists.

At Siddipet, former minister T. Harish Rao garlanded the statue of Mr. Jayashankar along with party leaders Farooq Hussain and Deshapati Srinivas (MLC) and others. At Patancheru, he, along with party leaders G. Mahipal Reddy, Chinta Prabhakar, K. Manik Rao (all MLAs), Ch. Kranti Kiran, V. Pratap Reddy, Errolla Srinvas and others garlanded the statue of Mr. Jayashankar on government hospital premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US