Tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Jayashankar on his 13th death anniversary

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday paid rich tributes Telangana ideologue Kothapally Jayashankar on his 13th death anniversary on Friday. Party leaders and activists garlanded the statues of Mr. Jayashankar across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of BRS in Hyderabad, party leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, Banda Prakash, Md. Mahamood Ali, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Balka Suman, M. Sreenivas Reddy, G. Devi Prasad Rao, G. Srinivas Yadav, G. Vasudeva Reddy and several other paid floral tributes the bust of Mr. Jayashankar.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao said in a social media post that it was Mr. Jayashankar who guided the movement for statehood to Telangana during its last phase. He said that Mr. Jayashankar dreamed about the statehood for six decades and stood as an inspiration to three generations of activists.

At Siddipet, former minister T. Harish Rao garlanded the statue of Mr. Jayashankar along with party leaders Farooq Hussain and Deshapati Srinivas (MLC) and others. At Patancheru, he, along with party leaders G. Mahipal Reddy, Chinta Prabhakar, K. Manik Rao (all MLAs), Ch. Kranti Kiran, V. Pratap Reddy, Errolla Srinvas and others garlanded the statue of Mr. Jayashankar on government hospital premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.