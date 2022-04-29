Tributes paid to R. Vidyasagar Rao

Tributes were paid to former Irrigation Advisor to the State Government R. Vidyasagar Rao on his fifth death anniversary here on Friday.

The event was organised jointly by Telangana Retired Engineers Association, Telangana Irrigation Engineers Association and Hyderabad Engineers Association at Jala Soudha here. Engineer-in-Chief (Admn) G. Anil Kumar and ENC (O&M) B. Nagendra Rao paid floral tributes to the bust of R. Vidyasagar Rao first.

Later, TREA president Damodar Reddy, former president S. Chandramouli, associate president T. Venkatesham, P. Ram Reddy, vice president Indrasena Redd, Prof. Ramana Naik, HEA functionaries D. Rama, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Chief Engineers (ISWR) Mohan Kumar, Deputy ENC Anitha and others paid floral tributes to R. Vidyasagar Rao, who worked for Telangana’s interests in the irrigation sector.