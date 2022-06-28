Tributes paid to PV

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 101 st birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

At P.V. Ghat, where the late leader’s memorial is located, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Md. Mahamood Ali and C. Malla Reddy, MLC and PV’s daughter S. Vani Devi, Advisor to Government K.V. Ramanachary and leaders of other parties paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader.

Speaking after paying tributes, Mr. Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Centre bestow ‘Bharat Ratna’ on P.V. Narasimha Rao who took the country’s image to greater heights with his administrative acumen and visionary policy decisions. He said it was unfortunate that the Centre continues to neglect PV who bailed the country out of unprecedented financial crisis and introduced economic reforms to change the course of country’s economic path.

On the premises of Telangana legislature buildings, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Council Whip M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu and others garlanded a portrait of PV and paid tributes.

They said it was PV who introduced land reforms when he was Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and economic reforms when he was Prime Minister.