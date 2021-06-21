Tributes paid to Prof. Jayashankar

Services of singer Gooda Anjaiah recalled

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao described Telangana ideologue Prof. K. Jayashankar as an intellectual who always dreamt about self-governance in Telangana and strove for separate Statehood to the region throughout his life.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to Prof. Jayashankar on his death anniversary on Monday and recalled the services he rendered for the cause of Telangana.

The State government is implementing steps that are for the fulfilment of aspirations of Prof. Jayashankar. In line with his thoughts, steps had been taken to ensure that marginalised classes become self-reliant.

Steps were also initiated to ensure that the State stays in competition with others in development and all sectors are witnessing accelerated development, he said.

In a separate message, the Chief Minister recalled services rendered by singer writer Gooda Anjaiah whose songs had become the cultural consciousness of the marginalised classes on his death anniversary.

Anjaiah contributed to the separate Statehood movement through his songs. Aspirations of Anjaiah that SC, ST, BC and minority communities live with dignity and social respect were fulfilled by the Telangana government, Mr. Rao said.

The government is paying tributes to Anjaiah by implementation of several welfare and development programmes for the development of marginalised classes, he said.