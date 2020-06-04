Tributes paid to management guru

Former dean and professor at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and noted management guru Pritam Singh died on Wednesday in New Delhi. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and five children. He later went on to teach at the IIM-Benguluru and was director of IIM-Lucknow.

Mr. Singh had the unique distinction of organizing and directing the first retreat of the Central ministers as part of the then government’s initiative to develop ministers as Transformational Leaders and Change Masters in 1989-90 when he was at ASCI here. A Padma Shri awardee in 2003, he was also chairman of the Defence Acquisition Committee in 2016 for streamlining the process of defence procurement and has been on the board of several Public Sector companies like HAL and Shipping Corporation of India, among others. He was also director of management institutes of MDI, Gurgoan and IMI-Delhi.

The National HRD Network in a statement said his “departure is a big loss to the management world in general and HR in particular” and recalled his contributions to the network.