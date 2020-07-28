Tributes paid to Jaipal Reddy

Rich tributes were paid to former Parliamentarian S. Jaipal on his firth death anniversary on Tuesday. Leaders cutting across party lines visited the Jaipal Reddy’s memorial on the Necklace Road and paid floral tributes.

Speaking after paying tributes, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy said Jaipal Reddy had served people in different capacities and was known for his honesty in politics and public life. He also recollected the role played by Jaipal Reddy the Statehood movement even while he was holding the Cabinet post in the Centre. Mr. Sukender Reddy visited the memorial along with his family members and paid tributes.

Family members of Jaipal Reddy including his wife, sons and daughter also paid floral tributes by visiting the memorial. Several associates and others from different walks of life also paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy.

Among others, Congress leaders A. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Gudur Narayana Reddy, BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy.