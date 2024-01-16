GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy; Congress leaders, Ministers visit Spoorthi Sthal in Hyderabad

Spoorthi Sthal, a memorial developed by S. Jaipal Reddy Memorial Trust, was unveiled today on Necklace Road.

January 16, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi and others pay tributes to former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi and others pay tributes to former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Glowing tributes were paid to former Union Minister and Best Parliamentarian awardee late S. Jaipal Reddy on his 82nd birth anniversary on January 16.

Several Congress leaders and Ministers visited Spoorthi Sthal, the memorial of late Jaipal Reddy and offered floral tributes. The memorial developed by S. Jaipal Reddy Memorial Trust was unveiled today.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao too visited Spoorthi Sthal. Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao after paying tributes said Jaipal Reddy left behind an indelible mark on Indian politics.

He played a key role in the creation of Telangana State and people can not forget the fact that it was due to his initiative that Hyderabad got Metro rail project. Mr. Krishna Rao credited Jaipal Reddy of getting the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project that has brought sea change in the irrigation potential of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi also paid tributes at the Spoorthi Sthal.

In Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan, Kisan Cell leader M. Kodanda Reddy and others garlanded the portrait of late Jaipal Reddy.

