Tributes paid to Damodaram Sanjeevaiah

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders offering tributes to former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Rich tributes were paid for former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on the occasion of his 101s t birth anniversary.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, formers MPs V. Hanumanth Rao and M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and paid tributes by garlanding the statue of Sanjivayya at Fateh Maidan Chowrastha.

Speaking at a meeting later, Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka said Sanjeevaiah was a first Dalit community member in the country to become the Chief Minister of a State when he became the second Chief Minister of combined AP in January 1960 at the age of 38 years. He was in office for 26 months and also worked twice as the AICC president and once as the Union Minister in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government during 1964-66.

Mr. Vikramarka said Sanjeevaiah led an exemplary life and believed in probity in public life. He said it was the Congress party that had made a poor Dalit the Chief Minister of a major State and also made him AICC president twice.