ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to confiscated Amedkar statue

April 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader V. Hanmanth Rao on Sunday paid tributes to an Ambedkar statue lying in Goshamahal police station on Sunday. The statue was confiscated by the police during the BRS regime after Mr. Hanmanth Rao installed it on Panjagutta X roads, citing lack of permission by the GHMC. Mr. Hanmnth Rao had went to court seeking release of the statute but in vain. On Sunday, along with his supporters, he garlanded the statue lying on the police station premises. Mettu Sai Kumar, chairman of Fisheries Corporation, was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US