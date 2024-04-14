Tributes paid to confiscated Amedkar statue

April 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress senior leader V. Hanmanth Rao on Sunday paid tributes to an Ambedkar statue lying in Goshamahal police station on Sunday. The statue was confiscated by the police during the BRS regime after Mr. Hanmanth Rao installed it on Panjagutta X roads, citing lack of permission by the GHMC. Mr. Hanmnth Rao had went to court seeking release of the statute but in vain. On Sunday, along with his supporters, he garlanded the statue lying on the police station premises. Mettu Sai Kumar, chairman of Fisheries Corporation, was also present.