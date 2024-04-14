GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tributes paid to confiscated Amedkar statue

April 14, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader V. Hanmanth Rao on Sunday paid tributes to an Ambedkar statue lying in Goshamahal police station on Sunday. The statue was confiscated by the police during the BRS regime after Mr. Hanmanth Rao installed it on Panjagutta X roads, citing lack of permission by the GHMC. Mr. Hanmnth Rao had went to court seeking release of the statute but in vain. On Sunday, along with his supporters, he garlanded the statue lying on the police station premises. Mettu Sai Kumar, chairman of Fisheries Corporation, was also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.