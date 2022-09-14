Tributes paid to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 19:21 IST

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Harayana, and Jayaprakash Narayan, former MLA, paid floral tributes to Dr. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, erstwhile Chief Minister of Hyderabad State, on Wednesday, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Mr. Dattatreya recalled the Nizam’s oppression and said Ramakrishna Rao was jailed while fighting for liberation of Hyderabad State. Mr Jayaprakash Narayan said Ramakrishna Rao was a tall political leader. He was a man of principles, who served the people of Hyderabad State both as Minister, and later as Chief Minister, he said.

