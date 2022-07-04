Tributes paid to Alluri Sitarama Raju

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other participating in birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Freedom fighter and revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju was an inspiration for the Telangana statehood movement that was carried on against mighty opposition, said Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

Speaking at the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations organised officially at the Tank Bund here on Monday, he said the TRS government was committed to the development and welfare of all communities in the State and as part of it, the government had allotted three acresto Kshatriya Seva Samithi (KSS) at Khanamet for the construction of Kshatriya (Raju) Bhavan. He suggested the KSS functionaries to name the community building as Alluri Sitarama Raju Bhavan.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao along with his colleagues V. Srinivas Goud and T. Srinivas Yadav and legislators M. Krishna Rao, M. Gopal, A. Jeevan Reddy, K. Naveen Kumar and S. Raju, KSS functionaries V.V.R. Varma, P. Naga Raju and N. Nani Raju paid floral tributes to the Alluri Sitarama Raju statue at Tank Bund.