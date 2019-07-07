Tribals try to ‘stall’ plantation drive

Tension flared up in the Vompugudem forest area in Yellandu forest range on Saturday when a group of tribals allegedly tried to stall the plantation drive taken up by the Forest Department staff on forest land.

An attempt by the forest staff to plough a huge chunk of forest land using tractors near Vompugudem was met by strident protest from a group of local tribal farmers, who staked claim over the land for “podu cultivation,” sources said.

The protesters were detained by the police, who had accompanied the forest staff to provide them protection for the plantation drive initiated under the Haritha Haram, sources added.

Forest Department sources said the plantation drive was later resumed at the site in the reserve forest area under tight police protection. The incident came amid the recent face-off between the Forest staff and tribals in the forest areas in Lakshmidevipalli and Mulakalapalli mandals of the predominantly tribal populated district.