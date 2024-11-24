ADVERTISEMENT

Tribals take out rally in Eturunagaram in protest against recent killing of two Adivasis by ‘Maoists’

Published - November 24, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal people from different parts of Mulugu district took out a rally in Eturnagaram, the revenue division headquarters, on Saturday, in protest against the killing of two Adivasis, including Peruru Gram Panchayat secretary Uika Ramesh and a tribal youth Uika Arjun, allegedly by Maoists in Wazedu mandal on Thursday.

The protesters, comprising Adivasis from several remote tribal hamlets, marched through the main streets of Eturunagaram, displaying banners denouncing the brutal killing of the two Adivasis allegedly by ultras after branding them as ‘police informers’.

The rally started at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office and wound its way through the Y-Junction before reaching the bus stand.

The demonstrators raised slogans unequivocally condemning the double murder and sought government support for the bereaved families of the deceased duo.

