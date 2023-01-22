Tribals should have patta rights: Arjun Munda

January 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda participated in Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Lok Sabha member Soyam Bapu Rao.

“Being sons of the soil, tribals should have forest rights, patta rights and even community rights and the State government should ensure that they enjoy these rights,” the Union Minister said.

Accusing the Telangana government of failing to implement these rights to tribals, he said that the next BJP government would implement these rights.

Mr. Munda said that the Nagoba temple is about 500 years old and people of Mesram clan had contributed immensely to construct it in a beautiful manner. He promised to allocate funds for creating facilities like a Dharamshala and boundary wall for the temple and asked officials to send proposals.

“Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of tribals. Making a tribal woman as the President of India is a testimony to that. We are also establishing tribal museums across the country and money was released to several States, including Telangana,” said Mr. Munda, questioning the State government on why houses were not constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana when a large number of houses were already sanctioned. He also demanded the State government to sanction water connections to tribals on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to allot funds in the upcoming Budget as per his promises, as this would be the “last budget of the BRS government”. He said this while addressing a huge gathering of tribals at Nagoba Jatara.

Stating that tribal reservations were not implemented properly by linking it to Muslim reservations, the TS BJP president said that Nagoba Jatara would be celebrated officially in a grand manner after BJP comes to power in the State.

Earlier in the day, tribals welcomed both the leaders in their traditional ways and offered special prayers in the temple.