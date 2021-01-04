Tribals oppose supply of Kinnerasani water to KTPS

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 January 2021 23:10 IST

Mild tension prevailed at Dudiyathanda village in Laxmidevipalli mandal on Monday afternoon when angry villagers from the neighbouring tribal habitations tried to block water supply from the canal of the Kinnerasani project to the Palvancha-based Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS). The aggrieved villagers staged a dharna at the canal and made an abortive attempt to stop the water supply to the KTPS demanding jobs for the local youths in the KTPS and redressal of their long pending grievances, sources said.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. The protesters relented only after a senior official from the KTPS arrived at the spot and assured to represent their demand and grievances to the higher authorities.

