ADVERTISEMENT

Tribals of forest fringe village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district fear relocation

February 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Around 22 tribal families inhabiting Doravari Timmapuram, a forest fringe village in Guduru mandal of Mahabubabad district, are fearing loss of their traditional livelihoods with the Forest department mulling to relocate them as part of a wildlife management plan.

According to sources, the plan envisages conservation of hundreds of hectares of forest land in the vicinity of the village and protection of wildlife.

The forest field staff reportedly held a series of meetings with the members of the tribal families residing in Doravari Timmapuram to persuade them to relocate to an alternative site at Bhupathipet village abutting the Guduru-Narsampet highway in the same mandal in recent weeks, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the residents of the tribal hamlet reportedly pleaded with the officials concerned to drop the move to prevent loss of their traditional livelihoods and habitat. The aggrieved villagers, mainly local tribal farmers, have approached some Adivasi organisations seeking their help to represent their woes to the higher authorities for averting the impending eviction from their homes.

Officials concerned could not be reached for a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US