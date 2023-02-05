Tribals of forest fringe village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district fear relocation

February 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Around 22 tribal families inhabiting Doravari Timmapuram, a forest fringe village in Guduru mandal of Mahabubabad district, are fearing loss of their traditional livelihoods with the Forest department mulling to relocate them as part of a wildlife management plan.

According to sources, the plan envisages conservation of hundreds of hectares of forest land in the vicinity of the village and protection of wildlife.

The forest field staff reportedly held a series of meetings with the members of the tribal families residing in Doravari Timmapuram to persuade them to relocate to an alternative site at Bhupathipet village abutting the Guduru-Narsampet highway in the same mandal in recent weeks, sources added.

However, the residents of the tribal hamlet reportedly pleaded with the officials concerned to drop the move to prevent loss of their traditional livelihoods and habitat. The aggrieved villagers, mainly local tribal farmers, have approached some Adivasi organisations seeking their help to represent their woes to the higher authorities for averting the impending eviction from their homes.

Officials concerned could not be reached for a comment.