Tribal women from Lagacharla meet KTR, pour out their woes

Published - November 14, 2024 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A tribal woman from Lagacharla showing an injury sustained during the police attack on their houses to BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A tribal woman from Lagacharla showing an injury sustained during the police attack on their houses to BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

Several tribal women from Lagacharla village in Kodangal constituency have alleged that the State Government is conspiring to snatch their land by politicising the Vikarabad incident.

A group of tribal women met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao here on Thursday and poured out their woes.

Assuring all support from BRS to take up their cause, he appealed to all people’s organisations and women’s bodies as well as Opposition parties to oppose the government’s move to forcibly acquire land for the pharma cluster.

The women explained to him how the police had acted brutally against their men. Despite not having any link with the incident, the police had beaten up her husband badly, a pregnant woman from the village, Jyothi, said.

Mr. Rama Rao sought to know whether the women were appearing as attackers in any sense. He condemned the brutal police attack on the villagers who were agitating to save their small landholdings. BRS would approach human rights, women’s panel, SC and ST Commissions, and take up the matter with the Centre, he said.

