Tribal woman seeks Minister’s intervention

A tribal woman of Palvancha town, who survived a murder attempt by a group of men in the town last month, sought the intervention of Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to ensure stern action against the “actual perpetrators” of the crime.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister on Monday, the aggrieved woman alleged that she sustained serious injuries on her head and back in a brutal attack by around 12 goons armed with knives at the behest of a woman of her neighbourhood in Palvancha last month.

Stating that she had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Khammam for three weeks and returned home a few days ago, the tribal woman apprehended threat to her life from the same gang.

She charged an influential TRS youth leader of Kothagudem town with masterminding the murder attempt for spurning his sexual overtures and sought stringent action against him.

The Minister reportedly spoke to police higher ups over phone and asked them to conduct a detailed probe and take stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.

However, police sources said that three accused in the attempt to murder case were already arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The Palvancha town police are investigating into the case to find out the role of others, if any, behind the incident.