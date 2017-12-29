Tribal woman raped

A 25-year-old migrant tribal woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at Devaigumpu, a tribal hamlet on the fringes of the forest near Krishna Sagar village in Burgampadu mandal, on Wednesday.

The married woman belonging to an impoverished family was allegedly waylaid and sexually assaulted by a miscreant when she ventured into the forest area to collect firewood late in the afternoon.

The accused fled the scene leaving the victim traumatised at the secluded place surrounded by woods, sources said.

The victim reached home traversing the tough terrain on foot late in the evening and recounted her ordeal to the family members.

The victim’s husband filed a complaint about the ghastly incident with the Burgampadu police the same night.

The Burgampadu police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against an “unknown person”.