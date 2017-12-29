Tribal woman raped

A 25-year-old migrant tribal woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at Devaigumpu, a tribal hamlet on the fringes of the forest near Krishna Sagar village in Burgampadu mandal, on Wednesday.
The married woman belonging to an impoverished family was allegedly waylaid and sexually assaulted by a miscreant when she ventured into the forest area to collect firewood late in the afternoon.
The accused fled the scene leaving the victim traumatised at the secluded place surrounded by woods, sources said.
The victim reached home traversing the tough terrain on foot late in the evening and recounted her ordeal to the family members.
The victim’s husband filed a complaint about the ghastly incident with the Burgampadu police the same night.
The Burgampadu police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against an “unknown person”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor