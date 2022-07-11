Tribal Welfare Secretary reviews rain situation in Nizamabad

Christina Z. Chongthu | Photo Credit: File photo

July 11, 2022 21:01 IST

Officials told to be on alert and be available to people who are facing difficulties in many places due to the continuous heavy rains in Nizamabad

State Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Z Chongthu on July 11 reviewed the rain situation in Nizamabad district and asked officials to be alert and take up rescue measures.

“There is a need for officials of the respective departments to stand by the people who are facing difficulties in many places due to the continuous heavy rains. Due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days, officials have been ordered to be available at their work stations without taking leave,” she said.

Ms. Chongthu was appointed as the special officer for erstwhile Nizamabad district by the State government to oversee relief operations in the wake of heavy rains. On Monday, she visited many rain-affected areas in Nizamabad and examined the situation at the field level. She along with Collector C. Narayana Reddy, Range IG V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Police Commissioner K.R. Nagaraju inspected the road leading to Keshpalli village of Jakranpally mandal which was cut off due to heavy rains.

As the same problem arises every time during the monsoon season, Panchayat Raj officials have been advised to take up permanent solutions. The officials visited the flood victims and inquired about the facilities provided to them and they also inspected the control room set up in the Collectorate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the unfortunate death of three persons due to heavy rains in Nizamabad district.

The victims are M Sailu (45), Durangula Reddy (35) and A. Ganesh (45). Mr. Rao had announced an ex gratia of ₹3 lakh per family of the deceased persons.