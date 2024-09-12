Tribal welfare school students in Telangana accuse teacher of ill-treating them, stage road roko

A group of students of Tribal Welfare Residential (Gurukul) School and College for Girls at Indiranagar in Rajanna Sircilla district staged a road roko in front of the institute on Thursday, demanding action against a physical education teacher for allegedly ill-treating them.

The students staged a sit-in on the Sircilla-Siddipet Main Road in Thangallapalli mandal in protest against the “highhanded attitude” of the teacher, identified as Jyotsna, towards them. They accused the teacher of abusing and beating them on one pretext or the other, causing them mental agony.

They called off their agitation after the officials promised to inquire into their allegations and take appropriate action against the teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.