Tribal Welfare Minister visits flood-hit areas in Mulugu district

Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Sunday inspected the repaired stretch of the damaged portion of NH-163

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has asked the officials concerned to send a proposal for construction of a permanent bridge across Jalagalancha stream in Tadwai mandal, where a causeway of NH-163 was damaged due to flooding on Friday night.

The Minister on Sunday inspected the repaired stretch of the damaged portion of NH-163 at Jalagalancha village near Tadwai. Later, she visited the Kodishala ashram school where students from the mini gurukul school at the flood-hit Pochapuram village were sheltered.

She instructed the engineers to prepare estimates for carrying out repair of the roof of first floor of the ashram school building.

The Minister inspected the water level in Jampanna vagu at Medaram village, the abode of tribal goddesses Sammakka Saralamma. She appreciated the district administration for promptly shifting around 9,000 people from various flood-prone/ affected villages to relief camps across the district in the past few days.

Collector S. Krishna Aditya and Mulugu ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan accompanied Ms. Rathod.