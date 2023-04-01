‘Tribal welfare accorded top priority’

April 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the government had accorded top priority to tribals in the last eight years and allocated as much as ₹600 crore for construction of panchayat buildings in tandas.

“This is golden period for tribals in the State. Self-respect of tribals has increased with construction of Sevalal Bhavan and Komuram Bheem Bhavan in the middle of the city. BT roads are being laid for each of the tanads at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. Three-phase power supply is being extended to 3,466 tribal habitations. New Gurukul schools are being established at Mahabubabad and Banswada. The classes will commence in the coming academic year. Buildings will be constructed at a cost of₹12 crore,” said Ms. Satyavathi while speaking to reporters here on Saturday. She released 2022-23 ‘Budget Pragathi Nivedika.’ She also said that additional class rooms were being constructed in 45 Gurukuls at a cost of ₹225 crore.

Stating that the reservations extended by the government to tribals based on the population ration had increased opportunities to them in the fields of education, employment, the Minister said that as many as 903 additional posts were being notified because of this by TSPSC.

“Accommodation is being provided for 500 students in each of the seven universities in Telangana. Hostel buildings are being constructed for boys and girls separately at an estimated cost of ₹140 crore. On the Podu Land issue, the government has decided to issue Podu Pattas to eligible as per forest rights Act. Those who are in possession of land till December, 2005. will get pattas. Pattas will be distributed to them shortly with the consent of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao shortly,” said the Minister.