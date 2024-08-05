GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal village adoption project inaugurated in Mulugu district

Published - August 05, 2024 01:51 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
A Tribal Village Adoption Project was inaugurated by Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari (Seethakka) at Nandipahad, a tribal village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district on August 4, 2024.

A Tribal Village Adoption Project was inaugurated by Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari (Seethakka) at Nandipahad, a tribal village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district on August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @seethakkaMLA on X

Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari (Seethakka) on Sunday inaugurated a tribal village adoption project at Nandipahad, a tribal village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district. The minister inaugurated a community shed, water tank, toilet complex, street lights and other facilities created in the tribal village, inhabited by Koya Adivasis, under the village adoption project, sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister hailed the joint initiative of NGOs — ADAMA and Nirmaan organisation — to support the cause of Adivasis by launching the village adoption project in the forest fringe village. She said the State government is formulating an action plan to ensure comprehensive development of all Gram Panchayats with a thrust on tribal areas.

At a separate programme, the minister handed over cheques towards financial assistance worth ₹3,62,598 to as many as 11 tribal students, who secured admissions in IITs and NITs, at the ITDA guest house at Tadvai village. Collector T.S. Divakara among others were present.

