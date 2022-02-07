‘Tribal varsity awaiting financial approval’

The Union Government has informed Lok Sabha on Monday that the proposal of establishing a Central Tribal University in Telangana has been submitted for the financial approval of the Ministry of Finance and funds would be allocated to it by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as and when the institutions is operationalised.

The information was shared in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar in reply to question of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy. The minister stated that as per the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, a selection committee constituted by the ministry had finalised the site in Mulugu.

A detailed project report has also been prepared and the inter-ministerial consultations have also been completed on the proposal of the Tribal University.